This Morning to offer TV tribute to presenter Sam Rubin following death age 64

ITV chat show This Morning has said it will air a tribute to entertainment correspondent Sam Rubin during its Monday show, following his death aged 64.

US veteran journalist Rubin “regularly broadcast live” into This Morning over the years, and was also an anchor for KTLA news in the US.

“We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Angeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64,” This Morning said in a statement on X.

“Sam was an Emmy-winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles’ No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning.

“He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first name terms with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘Hollywood Sam’. We will miss him.

“There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday’s show, but in the meantime, we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA.”

Among the famous faces paying tribute was US actor Ben Stiller, who starred in Night At The Museum and Zoolander.

He said on X: “So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro.

“I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies.

“He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon.”

KTLA news also said it is “profoundly saddened” by the news of his death.

“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades,” a statement on X said.

“His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most.”