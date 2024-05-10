This Morning to offer TV tribute to presenter Sam Rubin following death age 64

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning to offer TV tribute to presenter Sam Rubin following death age 64

By Press Association
This Morning to offer TV tribute to presenter Sam Rubin following death age 64 (Ian West/PA)
This Morning to offer TV tribute to presenter Sam Rubin following death age 64 (Ian West/PA)

ITV chat show This Morning has said it will air a tribute to entertainment correspondent Sam Rubin during its Monday show, following his death aged 64.

US veteran journalist Rubin “regularly broadcast live” into This Morning over the years, and was also an anchor for KTLA news in the US.

“We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Angeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64,” This Morning said in a statement on X.

“Sam was an Emmy-winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles’ No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning.

“He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first name terms with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘Hollywood Sam’. We will miss him.

“There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday’s show, but in the meantime, we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA.”

Among the famous faces paying tribute was US actor Ben Stiller, who starred in Night At The Museum and Zoolander.

He said on X: “So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro.

“I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies.

“He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon.”

KTLA news also said it is “profoundly saddened” by the news of his death.

“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades,” a statement on X said.

“His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most.”