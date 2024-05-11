Bambie Thug issues message about love at end of Eurovision performance

Irish singer Bambie Thug said “love will always triumph hate” at the end of their performance at the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand final.

It comes after the singer, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about what action would be taken.

TV presenter Graham Norton, who is providing commentary for BBC coverage, said the singer, who performed with their song Doomsday Blue, is “tipped to do extremely well”.

He said: “I’m not a parent, but I might warn you that younger kids, I mean seriously, might find this next performance a little bit frightening.”

He added: “Bambie Thug, such a great performer and Ireland have done a very good job of production this year and this is tipped to do extremely well.”

On Saturday evening Ireland’s entry appeared on stage with the words “crown the witch”, in Ogham medieval script, on their body.

The singer, who uses the pronouns they/them and has become the first Irish qualifier since 2018, has previously criticised Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, competing in the contest.

Ahead of the final, Bambie said in an Instagram story: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week.

Bambie Thug competed in the final on Saturday (Suzan Moore/PA)

“Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final.

“I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break.

“I have since seen a statement by EBU director-general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation.

“I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU.

“I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan told the PA news agency: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.”

The organisers of Eurovision said: “Bambie Thug did not perform in dress rehearsal three and the footage of their performance in dress rehearsal two was used in its place.

“They missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation that is currently being discussed with the EBU and song contest organisers.”

Irish broadcaster RTE has reported that the singer called on organisers to address commentary made on Israeli television before their performance in Tuesday’s semi-final.

They told the broadcaster: “I’m angry with other teams breaching their rules of the EBU, and still being allowed in.

“So there’s definitely a war drum sounding in my heart to push the performance even more than I have done before.”