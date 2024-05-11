Switzerland’s Nemo tops Eurovision jury vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Switzerland’s Nemo tops Eurovision jury vote

By Press Association
Nemo of Switzerland who performed the song The Code celebrates as the judges votes start to be announced (Martin Meissner/AP)
Nemo of Switzerland who performed the song The Code celebrates as the judges votes start to be announced (Martin Meissner/AP)

Switzerland singer Nemo Mettler has topped the Eurovision Song Contest jury vote amid protests objecting to Israel’s competing.

The non-binary singer, 24, in a pink skirt and fluffy jumper, balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang their opera-dance blend The Code on Saturday evening at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

They came top of the leaderboard on 365 points, while France’s Slimane came second with 218 points and Croatia’s Baby Lasagna landed third with 210 points.

The poll will be combined with the votes from at home audiences and then the winner of the 2024 contest will be crowned.

Demonstrators, who are calling for a boycott of the competition due to the participation of Israel singer Eden Golan, were pushed back from the venue following them shouting “shame” at fans.

Several protesters were detained and taken away by police including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Contestants appeared to reference conflicts throughout the world, with Lithuania’s Silvester Belt telling the audience to “spread love to the world”, while Ireland’s Bambie Thug declared “love will always triumph hate”.

At the end of Portugal’s Iolanda singing Grito, she told the crowd: “Peace will prevail.”

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final
Joost Klein at a press conference (Jessica Gow/AP)

Slimane, who performed his song Mon Amour, issued another message saying that people should be “united by music for love and peace”.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands’ entry Joost Klein, was disqualified by Eurovision organisers following an incident between the singer and a camerawoman.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster Avrotros who called “the penalty very heavy and disproportionate”.

Singer and rapper Klein, 26, entered with the song Europapa, which is a tribute to his late parents.

The EBU said police were investigating a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final.