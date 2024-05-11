Switzerland’s Nemo wins 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Switzerland’s Nemo has won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden,

The non-binary singer, 24, in a pink skirt and fluffy jumper, balanced on a tipping metal disc as they sang their opera-dance blend track The Code on Saturday evening.

The final results were Switzerland with 591 points, while Croatia’s Baby Lasagna with catchy and outrageous Rim Tim Tagi Dim was given 547 points and Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil with the emotional and religious song Teresa & Maria landed on 453 points.

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Several protesters have also been detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands’ entry Joost Klein was disqualified by Eurovision organisers following an incident between the singer and a camerawoman.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, who called the penalty “very heavy and disproportionate”.