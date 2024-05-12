Final series of Happy Valley in running for top awards at TV Baftas

The final season of Happy Valley will compete against heist series The Gold and spy drama Slow Horses for a top prize at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday.

They are nominated alongside crime drama Top Boy for the best drama prize at the ceremony, which will be presented by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the Royal Festival Hall.

The swansong of creator Sally Wainwright’s Yorkshire-set thriller Happy Valley already has a string of awards under its belt.

One week to go until the #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises ✨ Join Rob and Romesh on Sunday 12 May at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer. If you're not in the UK head to the link below to find out where to watch, including on BritBox International. 👉 https://t.co/xa4gkXj7Cr pic.twitter.com/lMq5mPAHEm — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 5, 2024

Star Sarah Lancashire is also nominated for the best actress Bafta for her portrayal of no-nonsense sergeant Catherine Cawood.

She will compete against veteran actress Anne Reid for her role in The Sixth Commandment, which explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

Also scoring a leading actress nomination is Bella Ramsey for her role in The Last Of Us, the TV adaptation of the hugely popular video game which is set in a post-apocalyptic world where society has been destroyed by a pandemic.

Helena Bonham Carter is also nominated in the leading actress category for her role in ITVX’s Nolly, which saw her playing Crossroads star Noele Gordon, known to her friends as Nolly, in the Russell T Davies drama about the rise and fall of the actress.

Bella Ramsey scored a leading actress nomination (Ian West/PA)

Actress Anjana Vasan, also known for Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts, is nominated in the leading actress category for her role in Black Mirror instalment Demon 79 as sales assistant Nida, while Sharon Horgan is nominated for Best Interests,

The final series of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown is also in the running for a string of prizes.

Among the nominations for the sixth series, which was released in two parts last year, are a leading actor nomination for Dominic West who played Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and a supporting actor nomination for Salim Daw, for his role as Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Diana, Princess of Wales’s partner, Dodi Fayed.

The series has two nominations in the supporting actress category, with Elizabeth Debicki nominated for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales and Lesley Manville for her role as Princess Margaret.

Dominic West is nominated in the leading actor category (Ian West/PA)

Scottish actor Brian Cox is nominated in the leading actor category for his role as patriarch Logan Roy in media dynasty drama Succession, alongside The Crown’s West, Kane Robinson for Top Boy, Paapa Essiedu for The Lazarus Project, and Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment.

The nomination marks Cox’s first Bafta TV nomination since 1993, when he was nominated for The Lost Language Of Cranes.

Steve Coogan, known for portraying comedy character Alan Partridge, is also nominated in the leading actor category for his portrayal of serial sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC’s The Reckoning.

Six talked-about TV moments are also shortlisted for a Bafta, which has been voted for by the public.

Former children’s TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin will receive the Bafta Fellowship (Ian West/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa’s unveiling as the 15th Time Lord in Doctor Who, Logan Roy’s shocking death in Succession and David Beckham’s teasing of wife Victoria about her “working-class” upbringing are among the stand-out scenes in the running for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award.

Characters Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown in Happy Valley, blind musician Lucy’s performance in The Piano and the relationship between Bill and Frank in The Last Of Us are also in contention for the prize.

Former children’s TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin will receive the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony, while daytime star Lorraine Kelly will be given a special award.

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.