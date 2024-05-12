Lithuanian Eurovision singer says performing after Israel was ‘traumatic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Lithuanian Eurovision singer says performing after Israel was ‘traumatic’

By Press Association
Silvester Belt of Lithuania poses during the flag parade of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Martin Meissner/AP)
Silvester Belt of Lithuania poses during the flag parade of the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Martin Meissner/AP)

Lithuanian Eurovision Song Contest singer Silvester Belt said performing after Israel in the grand final was “one of the worst things” he had to go through.

The competition has been mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena in Sweden as the acts performed.

Belt took to social media platform X after the competition to share his views on performing his song Luktelk after Israel.

He said: “Going after that country, with the crowd being so intense, was one of the worst things I had to go through, I really did the best that I could in this situation … traumatic experience, wish it all ended after the first semi.”

The contest winner, Switzerland’s Nemo Mettler, said they were “really sad” during the competition following the chaotic scenes and protests.

“I have to say this whole experience was really intense, and not just pleasant all the way,” they said.

“There were a lot of things that didn’t seem like it was all about love and unity. And that made me really sad and at the same time … there was so much love here as well.”

Israel’s Eden Golan finished in fifth place after receiving an audience score of 323 points, including 12 points from the United Kingdom’s public vote.

Golan performed her emotional song Hurricane, which was reworked from a previous track called October Rain, which was thought to reference the Hamas attacks on Israel that sparked the current conflict.

Lithuania finished in 14th spot, while Switzerland won with 591 points, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna was given 547 points and Ukraine’s Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil with the emotional and religious song Teresa & Maria landed on 453 points.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song The Code, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

It comes as Ireland’s Bambie Thug accused the event organisers of not supporting them over a row with Israel.

Bambie told journalists in the press centre: “So now that I’m free. I can talk about everything right?

“Yeah, so Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up.

“They waited to the last minute, we still haven’t gotten statement back to us, allowed us to be scapegoats, allowed us to be the spokesperson for standing up for ourselves.”

Bambie, who entered with the gothic Doomsday Blue received 136 points and finished in sixth place.

UK entrant Olly Alexander did not finish last with dance pop track Dizzy, but did receive the dreaded “nul points” from the audience vote.

He ended up landing in 18th place.