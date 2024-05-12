UK’s natural storytellers have created wealth of top TV, says Bafta chairwoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s natural storytellers have created wealth of top TV, says Bafta chairwoman

By Press Association
Sara Putt has praised the ‘huge amount of talent’ coming from the UK’s television shows (Ian West/PA)
The “natural storytellers” of the UK have crafted a “brilliantly mixed economy” of television, Bafta chairwoman Sara Putt said, ahead of the annual television awards.

The star-studded ceremony will see TV juggernauts such as The Crown, Slow Horses, Happy Valley and Succession compete for top prizes.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall, Putt told the PA news agency: “It is so lovely to be able to celebrate with shows like The Crown and Succession and Happy Valley as they came to their finales, shows that have given us so much challenge and delight are now over, so to be able to celebrate with them is brilliant.”

The Crown finale celebration
The Crown star Dominic West is among the nominees (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I think we have a huge amount of talent in this country, we are natural storytellers.

“At the craft awards a few weeks ago, the standard of writing for drama with Succession, Demon 79, Happy Valley etc is so high because of the brilliantly mixed economy we have, with public service broadcasters, other broadcasters and streamers, there are so many different routes to market, that really engenders a lot of quality.”

Slow Horses actress Aimee-Ffion Edwards discussed the appeal of the Apple TV+ spy show, which is filmed in the capital but has reached a global audience, as she arrived at the Bafta TV awards.

The Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party
Slow Horses star Kadiff Kirwan (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It’s got so many themes, it’s got a unique tone. It’s a really authentic version of London, it’s so recognisable and it’s not squeaky clean. These characters work in filth and that feels real, it feels really grounded.”

Her co-star Kadiff Kirwan added: “No-one is perfect, usually spies are quite veneered and polished but you see the human side, the fallibilities.”

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, who recently competed in Celebrity Big Brother, was also among the attendees at the ceremony and said he was motivated to take part in the reality show by the opportunity to be an “advocate” for people who are neurodivergent.

Riches, known for portraying James McEwan in the Netflix teen series, opened up about his autism on the 23rd series of the show.

He said: “When I got offered to go on the show, it was like ‘do I do it, do I not?’.

“The main reason I said yes in the end is because I wanted to be an advocate for neurodivergence. I wanted to be that and give that to people.

“The response I got back from it was overwhelming and I’m very, very grateful. If people say ‘I feel seen on TV’, that’s all I could ever ask for.”