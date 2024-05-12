Hannah Waddingham branded an ‘icon’ for reaction to losing out on Bafta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hannah Waddingham branded an ‘icon’ for reaction to losing out on Bafta

By Press Association
Bafta viewers expressed their love for Hannah Waddingham following her hilarious reaction to losing out on an award (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Hannah Waddingham has been branded an “icon” and a “legend” for the way she reacted to losing out on a Bafta.

The Ted Lasso star’s musical show, Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, was nominated for the best entertainment gong at the Bafta Television Awards held in London on Sunday.

While Strictly Come Dancing took home the prize, Waddingham could be seen celebrating her loss in the best way after the camera panned briefly to her following the announcement.

The actress could be seen grinning at the camera before she raised her bracelet, which doubled as a small flask, to her lips and took a swig, raising it again to the lens in a “cheers”.

Bafta viewers took to social media to say the actress was “just amazing” for her flask-bracelet accessory.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Hannah Waddingham (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Hannah Waddingham drinking out her bracelet. ICON.”

Another wrote: “Legend that Hannah Waddingham is, drinking out of her bracelet.”

“Hannah Waddingham’s reaction to losing to Strictly was just amazing,” a third said.

A fourth added: “Love how the baftas to Hannah Waddingham when they announced the winners were strictly… she’s so doing it this year.”

“Hannah Waddingham how I love you,” one more chimed in.

Waddingham, who started her career in the West End, made up for the loss later in the ceremony when coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest she co-hosted in 2023 won the award for live event coverage.

The singer and members of the production team for the week’s event in Liverpool accepted the award.