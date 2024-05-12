Hannah Waddingham branded an ‘icon’ for reaction to losing out on Bafta

Hannah Waddingham has been branded an “icon” and a “legend” for the way she reacted to losing out on a Bafta.

The Ted Lasso star’s musical show, Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, was nominated for the best entertainment gong at the Bafta Television Awards held in London on Sunday.

While Strictly Come Dancing took home the prize, Waddingham could be seen celebrating her loss in the best way after the camera panned briefly to her following the announcement.

The actress could be seen grinning at the camera before she raised her bracelet, which doubled as a small flask, to her lips and took a swig, raising it again to the lens in a “cheers”.

Bafta viewers took to social media to say the actress was “just amazing” for her flask-bracelet accessory.

Hannah Waddingham (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Hannah Waddingham drinking out her bracelet. ICON.”

Another wrote: “Legend that Hannah Waddingham is, drinking out of her bracelet.”

“Hannah Waddingham’s reaction to losing to Strictly was just amazing,” a third said.

A fourth added: “Love how the baftas to Hannah Waddingham when they announced the winners were strictly… she’s so doing it this year.”

“Hannah Waddingham how I love you,” one more chimed in.

Waddingham, who started her career in the West End, made up for the loss later in the ceremony when coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest she co-hosted in 2023 won the award for live event coverage.

The singer and members of the production team for the week’s event in Liverpool accepted the award.