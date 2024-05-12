Joe Lycett explains reason behind unusual royal-themed Bafta outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Lycett explains reason behind unusual royal-themed Bafta outfit

By Press Association
Joe Lycett attended the Bafta Television Awards dressed as Queen Elizabeth I (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Joe Lycett has explained why he appeared at the Baftas dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

The TV presenter arrived on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday wearing a flowing silver cape, which resembled a gown and trailed along the floor, as well as an Elizabethan-style high ruff around his neck.

He accessorised the outfit with a black bowtie with drop-pearl detail and carried two fans – one battery-powered and one manual – and had dyed his hair a deep, vibrant red in tribute to the English monarch who reigned from 1558 to 1603.

The unusual retro fashion choice was the result of a bet Lycett had made with his aunts, Margaret and Pauline, that he would don period dress if they managed to get 100,000 followers for their new Instagram account.

Speaking on the red carpet, Lycett, who was nominated for two Baftas on Sunday night, said he had dressed as “Queen Elizabeth I, hence this oven-baked salmon that I’m in”.

He added: “This is the hottest I’ve ever been, I think.

“I’m over the moon with it, it’s got such scale but it’s not costume, it’s modern.”

When his Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett won the entertainment performance Bafta, he took to the stage, declaring: “I lost a bet, I’m so hot and I need a piss.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Joe Lycett won the entertainment performance Bafta for his Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett (Ian West/PA)

“Thanks to my mum and dad, Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII.”

Viewers watching at home said on social media the bold outfit brought them “total joy”.

“I love that every shot of the crowd, I can see Joe Lycett sitting there as the queen he is,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Joe Lycett’s outfit is just a total joy I love it.”

“Joe Lycett actually went through with his promise to attend the BAFTAs dressed as Elizabeth I. Incredible,” a third wrote.”