Bafta winner Timothy Spall: It was privilege to tell Sixth Commandment story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Bafta winner Timothy Spall: It was privilege to tell Sixth Commandment story

By Press Association
Timothy Spall (Ian West/PA)
Timothy Spall (Ian West/PA)

Bafta winner Timothy Spall has said it was a “privilege” to tell the story of the manipulation and murder of Peter Farquhar in the true crime drama The Sixth Commandment.

The British star won the leading actor award at the annual television ceremony on Sunday night for his portrayal of the teacher who was murdered by his former pupil and lodger Ben Field in 2014.

Discussing the role, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “These things come along, you read the script and you think: ‘Oh, this is interesting,’ but then you find out: ‘Oh my God, this is real.’

“It’s beautifully written, it’s got a great director, a fine cast, you really don’t think about the awards and all that, you genuinely don’t.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Timothy Spall (Ian West/PA)

“So when it ended up getting six nominations, it got nominated all over the place, it feels sort of remarkable, and a bit bonkers, but lovely.”

Field was acquitted of the attempted murder of Farquhar’s neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, who died of natural causes on 12 May 2017.

The drama also won the limited series Bafta at the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Spall continued: “It’s just lovely to be in something, to have the privilege – that word gets bandied around a lot by actors – but it’s our true privilege for these people, and the families of these people who are still missing them, for them to allow us to do it and to tell this story that has this universal human nature that we can all identify and recognise.”

He added: “Peter (Farquhar) was a very, very smart, very, very erudite and intellectually acute man. But the one thing he did have was a yearning for love.

“He was in his 60s, late 60s, but he really hadn’t ever found love. And I think the trouble with that was that made him vulnerable.

“If anything, the story is about a very, very tragic murder, two very tragic deaths. But it’s also about older people still yearning for love and looking for love.

“It’s about all of those emotional complications and emotional needs that we never lose, you know, and when somebody is still yearning for this, they fall in love with what they think is the person of their dreams and it turns out to be the person who ultimately creates their complete demise.”