Paul McCartney’s 2012 Olympics boots on auction for Meat Free Monday campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Paul McCartney’s 2012 Olympics boots on auction for Meat Free Monday campaign

By Press Association
Paul McCartney performing during the London Olympic Games 2012 Opening Ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Paul McCartney performing during the London Olympic Games 2012 Opening Ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney has put his 2012 London Olympic boots up for auction to raise funds for the Meat Free Monday campaign.

The shoes, which he wore when he performed at the opening ceremony of the sports event, will be sold by Sotheby’s with an estimate of £10,000 to £15,000.

Sir Paul said: “As it was time for me to get myself a new pair of boots, I thought this might be a good way to help our Meat Free Monday campaign celebrate its 15th anniversary.

“Me and my boots have great memories of that special evening at the Olympic opening ceremony in London. It was a high to be involved with such an awesome and spectacular event. Something I’ll remember forever.”

Sir Paul McCartney at the Olympic opening ceremony
Sir Paul McCartney at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony (MPL Communications)

He started the non-profit campaign with his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney to encourage people to not eat meat for one day a week to help the environment and animal welfare.

Sir Paul’s boots are similar to the shoes he wore while in the Beatles, and are now made without animal products.

Originally made by Anello and Davide, a footwear company specialising in theatrical footwear, the Beatle boots were an offshoot of the classic Chelsea boot.

The auctioned pair was crafted from alternative suede by Steven Lowe for Crispinians based in Eastbourne.

Sotheby’s chairman of Europe, Oliver Barker, said: “A true musical icon, Paul McCartney’s style has influenced popular culture over six decades, and Sotheby’s is thrilled to be the first auction house to offer a piece from Paul’s personal collection, further establishing our status as the auction house of choice for the finest film and music artefacts.”

London Olympic Games – Day 8
Sir Paul McCartney with his daughter Stella McCartney at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park, London, on the eighth day of the London 2012 Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sir Paul also performed in the boots for the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and his On the Run tour.

Sotheby’s head of rock, pop and film; popular culture, Katherine Schofield said: “To have the opportunity to showcase Paul McCartney’s stage worn boots, based on the legendary Beatle boot, in our galleries on New Bond Street in London – the city where they were worn for his iconic performance at the London 2012 opening ceremony, closing the show with a rendition of Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ to millions around the world, will be a very special moment as part of Sotheby’s Modern British take over.”

The boots will be auctioned at Sotheby’s, for Sotheby’s Sealed from May 24 to 31 and will be on display in the New Bond Street galleries in London.