Murder mystery puzzle collection named book of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Murder mystery puzzle collection named book of the year

By Press Association
Murdle is a collection of murder mysteries which the reader has to solve (Macmillan)
Murdle is a collection of murder mysteries which the reader has to solve (Macmillan)

A murder mystery puzzle book has become the first puzzle collection to be named book of the year at the British Book Awards.

Murdle by GT Karber was announced as overall book of the year at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London, where Rory Stewart’s Politics On The Edge pipped memoirs by the Duke of Sussex and Britney Spears to win in the non-fiction category.

(Penguin)

Murdle is the first puzzle book to win the award, with previous winners including EL James’ Fifty Shades of Grey, David Nicholls’ One Day, and Sally Rooney’s acclaimed romantic novel, Normal People.

The go-to gift for armchair detectives everywhere, Karber’s non-fiction book is described as “100 simple to impossible mysteries to solve using logic, skill, and the power of deduction” and smashed sales expectations last year when it topped the UK charts in December, taking the Christmas number one spot.

The American author and computer programmer created a website, also called Murdle, which featured daily murder-mystery games after being inspired by Wordle, the web-based word game.

Murdle (Macmillan)

He went on to publish the first volume of Murdle in book form in 2023. It also won the non-fiction: lifestyle and illustrated book of the year prize at the ceremony.

Former MP Stewart won the non fiction: narrative book of the year prize for his tell-all insider account of UK Parliament, defeating Prince Harry’s Spare and Spears’s The Woman In Me.

It was a good night for children’s publishing as Katherine Rundell was named author of the year, making her the first children’s writer to be awarded the title since Philip Pullman in 2018.

She joins fellow winners from previous years: Marian Keyes, Richard Osman, Bernardine Evaristo and Bonnie Garmus.

Rundell’s Impossible Creatures won the award for children’s fiction book of the year and was nominated for a further four awards.

(HarperCollins)

Rebecca F Kuang won the fiction book of the year prize for the second year in a row, this time taking the gong for Yellowface, a story of a failed writer who, after witnessing her rival die in a freak accident, uses her death to engineer her own success.

Last year, her speculative fiction Babel was awarded the prize.

Another female winner was comedian Fern Brady, whose Strong Female Character, beat offerings by Alan Partridge and David Mitchell to win the audiobook non-fiction award.

The memoir charts the comedian’s life through the lens of her autism diagnosis.