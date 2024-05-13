Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation listed as ‘delinquent’ in California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation listed as ‘delinquent’ in California

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, US. Picture date: Friday April 12, 2024. (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, US. Picture date: Friday April 12, 2024. (Yaroslav Sabitov/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation has been listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers for failing to submit annual records.

A delinquency notice letter was sent to the charity earlier on May 3 saying the foundation is “listed as delinquent” for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”

The letter says an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and its registration may be “suspended or revoked”.

The PA news agency understands that a physical cheque as part of the filing was sent by Archewell Foundation but not received, so a new one has been sent to resolve the issue.

The letter from California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warns: “An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.

“The organisation may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.

“Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”

PA understands the foundation believes that everything was filed on time, but the cheque appears never to have been received, and it was only made aware of this when the delinquency notice was published.

Now that a new cheque has been posted, it expects the issue will quickly be resolved, with this being reflected in in records within seven business days.

Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Harry and Meghan.

On its website, it says its mission is to “show up, do good”, adding: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion.”

On Sunday, the couple visited a local charity in Lagos, Nigeria, Giants of Africa, as part of their three-day visit to the country.

Giants of Africa uses basketball to empower young people.

There, they unveiled a partnership between the organisation and the Archewell Foundation.