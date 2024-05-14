Eurovision says delegations ‘didn’t respect the spirit of the rules’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Eurovision says delegations ‘didn’t respect the spirit of the rules’

By Press Association
Nemo of Switzerland, who won with the song The Code (AP)
Nemo of Switzerland, who won with the song The Code (AP)

The organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest have said that they will review the competition after some delegations “didn’t respect the spirit of the rules”.

The event at Malmo Arena in Sweden, where Nemo of Switzerland took home the trophy with the song The Code, was plagued by a number of controversies.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement: “We regret that some delegations at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo didn’t respect the spirit of the rules and the competition both on-site and during their broadcasts.

“We spoke to a number of delegations during the event regarding various issues that were brought to our attention.

Eurovision 2024
Ireland’s Bambie Thug made accusations about the Israeli broadcaster (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

“The EBU’s governing bodies will, together with the heads of delegations, review the events surrounding the ESC in Malmo to move forward in a positive way and to ensure the values of the event are respected by everyone.

“Individual cases will be discussed by the event’s governing body, the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group made up of representatives from participating broadcasters, at its next meeting.”

This year the competition saw disqualifications, pro-Palestinian protests and complaints by Ireland’s entry Bambie Thug.

The “ouija pop” star secured a sixth place finish in Ireland’s first grand final of the music event since 2018.

Bambie, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break and said they have been waiting to hear back from the EBU about what action would be taken.

The singer told journalists: “Kan the broadcaster incited violence against me twice, three times. We brought it up to the EBU. They said they follow up.”

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Eden Golan of Israel (Martin Meissner/AP)

The competition was also mired in controversy surrounding the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan, and a large group of demonstrators were outside Malmo Arena as the acts performed.

Several protesters were detained and taken away by police, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

There was also controversy after the disqualification of the Netherlands’s contestant Joost Klein, who was stopped from taking part over an “incident” where he was alleged to have made verbal threats to a female production worker.

This move was strongly criticised by the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, who called the penalty “very heavy and disproportionate”.