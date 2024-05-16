US magician David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

US magician David Copperfield faces sexual misconduct allegations

By Press Association
Magician David Copperfield (PA)
Magician David Copperfield (PA)

American magician David Copperfield is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour made by 16 women.

The women told the Guardian newspaper of the alleged behaviour by the illusionist between the late 1980s and 2018.

A spokesperson for Copperfield said the claims made against him are “false and scurrilous”.

One woman claims she met Copperfield when she was 15 and he “groomed” her before she says they had sex when she was 18.

In a statement to the Guardian, Copperfield’s lawyers said that he and the woman had a “consensual relationship” and denied the allegations of grooming.

Three women accused Copperfield, 67, of drugging them before they had sex and claim they were unable to consent.

Another three women alleged groping by the magician on stage, and one woman claims he made her touch him in front of a live audience.

A statement from a representative for Copperfield to the PA news agency said: “Everyone that knows David Copperfield will tell you that these recent allegations from one newspaper are the exact opposite of who David is.

David Copperfield (William Conran/PA)
David Copperfield (William Conran/PA)

“In fact, David has a record of risking his career to help protect women from powerful predators. Most of these historic accusations have been made before, and all of them are as false now as they were then.

“David requested the ‘evidence’ upon which these false allegations claim to rely and this has not been provided.

“By contrast, whenever US law enforcement has looked into such matters, they have been investigated thoroughly and it has been found that there is simply no case to answer.

“The Guardian’s characterisation is not who David is, and he continues to support anyone who has experienced any form of abuse or discrimination.

“The movement must succeed, but false accusations must stop for it to flourish. David will be considering the position with his legal team and will take such steps as may be appropriate over these false and scurrilous allegations.”

Copperfield has previously backed the Me Too movement, saying that it “is crucial and long overdue”, while dismissing allegations made against him 2018.

“I’ve lived with years of news reports about me being accused of fabricated, heinous acts, with few telling the story of the accuser getting arrested, and my innocence,” the illusionist said on Instagram at the time.