Home Entertainment TV & Film

American version of Have I Got News For You to launch on CNN

By Press Association
Have I Got News For You (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)
Have I Got News For You (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)

An American version of popular BBC panel show Have I Got News For You is to be launched by CNN Originals, it has been announced.

Produced by Hat Trick Productions, the limited series is due to premiere in the autumn and will air on Saturday nights on CNN.

Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent CNN Originals, and creative development for CNN Worldwide, said: “We have been looking for innovative ways to explore new formats and expand the boundaries of CNN programming.

“The series is the standard-bearer of the genre and ripe for its American reincarnation as we revitalise Saturday nights on CNN.”

Have I Got News For You
Jo Brand and Paul Merton (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)

Executive producer Jimmy Mulville added: “To bring Have I Got News For You to such an iconic network as CNN is a great honour and career highlight for us all at Hat Trick.

“I just hope there will be something interesting going on in the fall for us to talk about!”

The US presidential election will take place on Tuesday November 5.

The topical comedy programme, which has been running since 1990, uses a rotation of guest panellists and presenters each week, who are joined by team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Famous guest hosts have included David Tennant, Martin Clunes, Richard Ayoade, Bill Bailey, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Jack Whitehall.