KT Tunstall to receive Ivor Novello award for outstanding song collection

By Press Association
KT Tunstall is the recipient of the Ivor Novello award for outstanding song collection (Ian West/PA)
Scottish singer KT Tunstall is to receive the Ivor Novello award for outstanding song collection, it has been announced.

To commemorate the honour, a demo of her hit track Suddenly I See – which she recorded alone at home in her basement flat 20 years ago – will be released onto Amazon Music.

Tunstall, 48, said: “My relationship with the Ivor Novello Awards began 18 years ago in 2006, with Suddenly I See winning best song musically and lyrically.

“My statuette has remained the most meaningful of awards to me and coming full circle to receive this outstanding song collection award feels like such a gesture of appreciation towards my work since then.”

Latitude Festival – Southwold
KT Tunstall performing on the Obelisk Stage at The Latitude Festival (Chris Radburn/PA)

Tom Gray, chair of the Ivors Academy, said: “KT Tunstall’s songwriting craft and achievements have impressed and evolved continuously throughout her music career.

“Eighteen years after her first win, it’s a privilege to welcome KT back to the Ivors and present this highly deserved Ivor Novello award.”

Previous recipients of the award have included New Order, Queen, U2, Noel Gallagher and Pulp.

The Edinburgh-born singer released her debut album Eye To The Telescope 20 years ago and has written music for film soundtracks and the stage adaptation of 1995 movie Clueless.

This year, Bruce Springsteen will make history at the awards as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

Lahai by Sampha and My 21st Century Blues by Raye are among the records nominated for best album this year.

Tunstall, whose other songs include Other Side Of The World and Hold On, will accept the gong when the ceremony takes place at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.