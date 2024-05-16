Helen Mirren to host D-Day commemorative event as BBC outlines coverage plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Helen Mirren to host D-Day commemorative event as BBC outlines coverage plan

By Press Association
Dame Helen Mirren will host the D-Day 80 national commemorative event (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren will host the D-Day 80 national commemorative event in Portsmouth.

The Ministry of Defence, Royal British Legion, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the Normandy Memorial Trust will celebrate the work of UK and other forces at the port city, where the Allies left for the beaches of Normandy during the Second World War.

Dame Helen, who won the best actress Academy Award for The Queen, will present the event, which takes place on the eve of the 80th anniversary.

It is broadcast through the BBC One programme D-Day 80: The Allies Prepare, which is presented by Woman’s Hour host Anita Rani and John-James Chalmers, a veteran and sports presenter.

The event in June will feature “spoken word testimony” by well-known faces and military personnel as well as performances from musical stars and the tri-service orchestra.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Actress Helen Mirren will host the event in Portsmouth (Doug Peters/PA)

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “The 80th anniversary of D-Day is an important moment to reflect and pay tribute to those who were involved in 1944.

“We have a wide range of distinctive programming that will bring people together to commemorate across the BBC, including full live coverage of events from both sides of the Channel as well as special documentaries and editions of some of our most popular programmes on television and radio.”

BBC One will also have the programme D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen, which will be presented by former Desert Island Discs host Kirsty Young at the Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy, France.

Young will be joined by special guests for the 90-minute show as tributes take place in the French location and on Southsea Common in Portsmouth.

The around 4,600 headstones will be individually illuminated across the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Bayeux War Cemetery to commemorate the fallen.

Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 – London
Kirsty Young will anchor the coverage in France (Ian West/PA)

To mark Operation Neptune, D-Day 80: We Will Remember Them will also air on BBC One, providing coverage of the event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, which is being organised by the Royal British Legion and the Ministry of Defence.

It overlooks Gold Beach, the code name given to one of the places where the Allies landed on June 6 1944.

Broadcasting House host Paddy O’Connell, whose father Guy served during D-Day, will provide commentary, while BBC News presenter Sophie Raworth reports live from the British Normandy Memorial, joined by special guests.

Other BBC programming includes special editions of The One Show, Antiques Roadshow, Bargain Hunt, Countryfile and Newsround.

Actors will lip-synch the recorded accounts from British, American, German and French perspectives in BBC Two’s D-Day: The Unheard Tapes and surviving veterans will speak to the BBC News show D-Day: We Were There.

D-Day 80: The Allies Prepare will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 10.15am to 1pm on June 5 ahead of D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen airing later that evening.

D-Day 80: We Will Remember Them airs on June 6.