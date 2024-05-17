Chris Hemsworth leant into his Furiosa character’s commonality with dictators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Hemsworth leant into his Furiosa character’s commonality with dictators

By Press Association
Chris Hemsworth plays warlord leader Dementus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chris Hemsworth said he leant into the fact his character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga promised people a way out of the suffering “like a lot of dictators we’ve seen through history”.

At the UK premiere of George Miller’s latest Mad Max offering, Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays a young Furiosa, wore a black bodysuit with a white ruffle from the Giambattista Valli Couture collection on the red carpet at BFI IMAX in London.

Australian actor Hemsworth, who plays warlord leader Dementus, wore a light blue grey three-piece suit, alongside director Miller in a black suit with a black and red scarf.

Hemsworth, 40, described his character as a “maniac” and a “survivalist”.

“He is a man in desperate times and a dire situation in the wasteland and fashions himself as a leader. He has a large following of bikers and presents himself as an emperor, a rock star, a marauding conqueror, all of the above,” he told the PA news agency.

“But what he promises them is a way out of the suffering, like a lot of dictators we’ve seen through history, and there’s the sort of commonality that George and I discussed there that we wanted to lean into.

“But making sure there was some humanity, make sure you had the backstory, you understood that he also suffered, came from trauma, is trying to survive.

“On paper, the character was quite layered and there was a lot of opportunity to do all the things that I was talking about.”

The Queen’s Gambit star Taylor-Joy, 28, spoke about her character in the Furiosa prequel.

“I think in terms of how she differs, you’re watching a young girl being torn away from her home, trying to figure out how to survive in this universe,” she told PA.

“And so, every single time over the 15 years that you see her, she’s reacting to something different and external stimuli that’s forcing her into somebody that you recognise more often.”

Speaking about her on-set experience, Taylor-Joy added: “I still don’t have my driver’s licence so it was everything in a car first, than a motorbike, and then just being physically strong enough to do the stunts again and again and again.”

The film will be released in the UK on May 24.