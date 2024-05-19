Soap stars raise money for breast cancer charity wearing decorated bras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Soap stars raise money for breast cancer charity wearing decorated bras

By Press Association
Harriet Thorpe (middle) was joined by David Ames (middle left), Gaby Roslin (middle right), Natalie Cassidy (front) and Heather Pearce (front left) for an annual walk to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk The Walk (Walk The Walk/PA)
Harriet Thorpe (middle) was joined by David Ames (middle left), Gaby Roslin (middle right), Natalie Cassidy (front) and Heather Pearce (front left) for an annual walk to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk The Walk (Walk The Walk/PA)

EastEnders actors Harriet Thorpe and Natalie Cassidy were among the celebrities who wore decorated bras across London to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

The soap actresses were joined by fellow Eastenders actress Heather Peace, Hollyoaks actor David Ames and broadcaster Gaby Roslin to wear decorated bras or t-shirts with printed lingerie as part of Moonwalk London, which is an annual walking event to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk The Walk.

Crowd of women dressed in decorated bras for charity event
The overnight MoonWalk London event started in Clapham Common (Walk The Walk/PA)

Thorpe, who plays Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock, is an ambassador for Walk The Walk and donned a black bra with red and gold embroidery and a black mesh cardigan.

The overnight event began from Clapham Common on Saturday which saw participants walk either a half or full marathon through the streets of the capital, while raising awareness for people living with cancer.

So far, the walk has raised nearly £2 million for the charity, which aims to raise funds for cancer research and provide emotional and physical support for those living with cancer.

Group of women wear decorated bras and outstretch a lit-up cape
Participants, known as MoonWalkers, took part in the 26th MoonWalk London event (Walk The Walk/PA)

Participants, known as Moonwalkers, wore colourful bras and bralettes with added sequins, feather boas and tassels while some wore large capes with fairy lights for the event.

To accommodate people of all ages and abilities, the charity also hosted an online event named the 5K Zoom which saw 150 Moonwalkers take part in the challenge.

The charity began in 1996 and it hosted its first Moonwalk London 26 years ago.