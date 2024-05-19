Soap stars raise money for breast cancer charity wearing decorated bras

EastEnders actors Harriet Thorpe and Natalie Cassidy were among the celebrities who wore decorated bras across London to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

The soap actresses were joined by fellow Eastenders actress Heather Peace, Hollyoaks actor David Ames and broadcaster Gaby Roslin to wear decorated bras or t-shirts with printed lingerie as part of Moonwalk London, which is an annual walking event to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk The Walk.

The overnight MoonWalk London event started in Clapham Common (Walk The Walk/PA)

Thorpe, who plays Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock, is an ambassador for Walk The Walk and donned a black bra with red and gold embroidery and a black mesh cardigan.

The overnight event began from Clapham Common on Saturday which saw participants walk either a half or full marathon through the streets of the capital, while raising awareness for people living with cancer.

So far, the walk has raised nearly £2 million for the charity, which aims to raise funds for cancer research and provide emotional and physical support for those living with cancer.

Participants, known as MoonWalkers, took part in the 26th MoonWalk London event (Walk The Walk/PA)

Participants, known as Moonwalkers, wore colourful bras and bralettes with added sequins, feather boas and tassels while some wore large capes with fairy lights for the event.

To accommodate people of all ages and abilities, the charity also hosted an online event named the 5K Zoom which saw 150 Moonwalkers take part in the challenge.

The charity began in 1996 and it hosted its first Moonwalk London 26 years ago.