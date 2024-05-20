Stacey Dooley on West End debut: Theatre world has element of snobbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stacey Dooley on West End debut: Theatre world has element of snobbery

By Press Association
Stacey Dooley has been cast in 2:22 A Ghost Story on the West End (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley has said the theatre world has an “element of snobbery” as she discussed making her stage acting debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story this week.

The Luton-born presenter, 37, is taking on the role of the character of Jenny, which has previously been played by singers Cheryl and Lily Allen in the West End supernatural thriller.

Dooley, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 with her partner Kevin Clifton, was asked about if she was nervous that theatre critics will be harsh in their reviews during an interview on BBC Breakfast on Monday.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)

She replied saying: “I think there has always been an element of snobbery surrounding that world.

“And that’s why it’s felt like certain sections of society, they can’t tap into … you know I mean, (a) certain demographic.

“But I feel like this play, I like it for that reason, actually. It doesn’t feel too highbrow or (like) people (are) sat there with their arms folded, saying, ‘right, you know, impress me’. It’s an experience and it’s a ghost story … it’s quite thought provoking.

“So I’m not too fussed about the critics and again, it’s so subjective.”

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 – London
Lily Allen, who previously played Jenny (Ian West/PA)

Dooley also said that the conversation in the play is “very ordinary” and it was a “total joy” working with the other actors, which include Inbetweeners star James Buckley as colourful dinner guest Ben.

“You can sort of get into your head and think, ‘Oh, am I going to do a good job?’. All you can do is try your best, (and) go for it,” she said. “And hopefully people enjoy it.

“It’s a hugely successful play and it’s done so well and I think they’ve always cast in quite unexpected ways … like the first it was Lily Allen’s role, really, and she just smashed it and she was nominated for an Olivier Award.

“And then, ever since then, I think Jenny particularly … hasn’t been as traditionally cast as other places.”

The show, directed by Matthew Dunster, sees Jenny raise concerns about her home being haunted while belief and scepticism clash.

Jenny and husband Sam (Joseph McFadden) argue with their dinner guests, an old friend Lauren (Donna Air) and her new partner Ben.

Dooley, who shares one child with Clifton, has presented the Panorama episode Stacey Meets The IS Brides and the documentaries Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and Stacey Dooley: Stalkers.

Previews for the latest run of 2:22 A Ghost Story begin at the Gielgud Theatre on May 25 and the 10-week run will end on August 4.