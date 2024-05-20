Zayn Malik says he sings to daughter at night ahead of reading CBeebies story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Zayn Malik says he sings to daughter at night ahead of reading CBeebies story

By Press Association
Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik (Doug Peters/PA)
Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik (Doug Peters/PA)

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, the BBC has announced.

The Bradford-born singer, 31, is reciting Music Is In Everything by actor and singer Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae musician Bob Marley.

Illustrated by Ag Jatkowska, the picture book is an ode to power and song.

Zayn Malik is reading Music Is In Everything by Ziggy Marley for CBeebies Bedtime Stories (BBC/Guy Levy)

Malik said: “I chose this book because I love Bob Marley, and because music and reading are both important to me as a parent.

“I sing to my daughter at night-time when she goes to sleep and I read to her at bedtime too. I feel like this will be something really cool to show her, so I’m up for reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story.”

He shares one daughter, Khai, with American model Gigi Hadid, 29.

Other musicians including Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran have all taken part in the programme before.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik (BBC/Guy Levy)

Malik recently released his fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, which focuses on his personal journey, healing and growth.

To promote the new record, he made his debut UK solo performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Friday.

Malik left One Direction in 2015 after rising to fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor in 2010.

CBeebies Bedtime Story is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.