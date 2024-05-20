Coroner will not hold inquest into death of Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Coroner will not hold inquest into death of Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright

By Press Association
DJ Steve Wright died aged 69 (Ian West/PA)
DJ Steve Wright died aged 69 (Ian West/PA)

No inquest will be held into the death of Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright, a coroner’s court has said.

Veteran BBC radio broadcaster Wright, one of the most familiar voices on the airwaves in the UK, died at the age of 69 in February.

Westminster Coroner’s Court said in a statement: “An inquest will not be required for Mr Wright.

“The coroner has now discontinued this case.”

Coroners investigate sudden, violent or unnatural deaths such as an accident or suicide.

Sony Radio Academy Awards – Grosvenor House Hotel
DJ Steve Wright died in February (Jane Mingay/PA)

They can decide whether there are grounds to hold an inquest for a natural death, which can happen in a case of neglect or if the person was in police custody or prison at the time of death.

Metropolitan Police previously said Wright’s death at a flat in the Marylebone area of central London “was unexpected, but is not being treated as suspicious”.

Wright first joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show and held various positions including an afternoon show and a breakfast show at the station.

He had a stint at commercial radio before returning to BBC Radio 2 in 1996 to host Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Sunday Love Songs and three years later had Steve Wright In The Afternoon every weekday on Radio 2.

Wright stepped down in September 2022, replaced by Scott Mills in a schedule shake-up, but Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2.

Michael Ball has since been announced as the host of a Sunday love songs show, which has been retitled Love Songs With Michael Ball.

Wright was made an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to radio.