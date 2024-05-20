World’s oldest riding school loved by royal family to tour England and Scotland

The world’s oldest riding academy will embark on a tour of England and Scotland, it has been announced.

Eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School will perform synchronised routines and perform to classical Viennese music.

Queen Elizabeth II was said to be fond of the academy’s white Lipizzaner horses and once made a trip to the riding school’s stud farm in Piber, Styria, where all the stallions have been bred since 1920.

The Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria (John Stillwell/PA)

The Princess Royal has visited the Spanish Riding School several times, and Queen Camilla watched a performance from the academy during a European tour in 2017.

The upcoming tour will take place in October 2024 and include dates in London and Aberdeen, marking the school’s first time performing in Scotland.

The performances, which include choreographies of All The Steps And Movements Of The High School, On The Long Rein and School Quadrille, will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Nicki Chapman.

Chapman, 57, said: “As a long-standing admirer of the fascinating world of horse dressage, it is an honour to present and bring the magic of the world-famous Lipizzaner horses and their talented riders to the UK public for the first time in eight years!

“I am thrilled to celebrate this incredible facet of European heritage and I can’t wait for audiences to join me in awe at the artistry and passion that define these extraordinary performances.”

Alfred Hudler, general manager of the Spanish Riding School, said: “We are excited to tour the UK and are already looking forward to October.

Camilla views the horses during her visit to the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria (John Stillwell/PA)

“Our team is ready to show their world-class skills and to fascinate the UK audience beyond belief.

“A tour is always very special for our riders and horses, and travelling to countries with rich equestrian history and tradition is an exceptional pleasure.”

The dates in England will take place across three days from October 18 to 20 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

There will be performances in Scotland on October 25, 26 and 27, taking place at P&J Live.

The riding school, which is based in Vienna, Austria, has been maintaining and practising classical horsemanship in its Renaissance tradition of the High School for more than 450 years.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on May 24 and can be purchased at Live Nation.