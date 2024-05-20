Davina McCall ‘honoured’ to host ITV’s D-Day event at Royal Albert Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Davina McCall ‘honoured’ to host ITV’s D-Day event at Royal Albert Hall

By Press Association
Davina McCall will host the event, which she said is on a subject close to her heart (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Davina McCall will host the event, which she said is on a subject close to her heart (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

TV presenter Davina McCall will host a D-Day anniversary event on ITV.

The commemorative event will include some of the last-remaining D-Day veterans as special guests and will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on June 6, 80 years on from the Normandy landings.

McCall, 56, said: “I feel truly honoured to be part of this very special D-Day event, telling the stories of incredible people who sacrificed so much.

Davina McCall will host the anniversary event (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a subject close to my heart, and I am looking forward to what I know will be a very moving and memorable event.”

The event will be broadcast to ITV and ITVX on June 9 and the programme will tell the story of the Battle of Normandy through music, archive letters and diary entries.

There will be performances from the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, pop artist Emeli Sande and veteran singer Lulu as well as a TV exclusive of Dear Bill from the hit West End show, Operation Mincemeat.

Katie Ashby, founder and lead vocalist of The D-Day Darlings, a war-time inspired choir who impressed the judges of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, will also perform for the London audience.

Katie Ashby and the D-Day Darlings will perform at the commemorative event (Yui Mok/PA)

Joe Mace, entertainment commissioner at ITV said: “ITV is proud to broadcast such an important commemorative event in support of our veterans.

“From the prestigious Royal Albert Hall with Davina at the helm, plus a raft of famous faces in support, it promises to be a spectacular occasion.”

Simon Pearce, military history expert at Ancestry, the official broadcast partner for the programme, said: “Ancestry is honoured to partner with ITV in creating a very special event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

“This period of history contains countless stories of bravery and courage and marks the beginning of the end of the war in Europe. We hope this event helps keep the memory of those who served alive.”