Demi Moore says she has a ‘greater acceptance’ of herself after horror film

Demi Moore said she has a “greater acceptance” of herself after starring in a new horror film.

The Substance, directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, focuses on a Hollywood star, played by Moore, who considers a new treatment to look younger.

Dennis Quaid (left) and Demi Moore (Doug Peters/PA)

As the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Moore told a press conference: “I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone; the opportunity to make me a better person and actor.

“This touched on so many themes that we all face, we all seek validation and belonging. By doing (The Substance) it takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way.

“Through the process of the film, I think I came out with greater acceptance of myself than I am.”

The Ghost and Indecent Proposal star also said that she does not think she “shares that perspective of being cancelled” as a Hollywood actress aged 61 and does not see herself as a “victim”.

“This was about the male perspective of the idealised woman that we have bought into as men,” she added.

“Here this newer, younger, better version gets an opportunity and she still repeats the same patterns, she’s still seeking this external validation and in the end comes face to face with just fighting herself.”

Moore said the film, which explores themes of misogyny, is not “anti-men” but “anti-jerk”.

Demi Moore (Matt Crossick/PA)

While speaking about the nudity on screen, she said it was a “very vulnerable experience” and she felt “very safe” with her co-star Margaret Qualley.

“It allowed us levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were with us laying on the tile floor but ultimately I think it’s just about directing your communication and your mutual trust,” Moore added.

She arrived for her photocall alongside her Chihuahua dog, Pilaf, who she has previously brought along to events.

Dennis Quaid also said he “dedicated” his role to Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta, who had been due to play radio executive Harvey, before dying aged 67 in 2022.

“He’s such an incredible actor,” Quaid said.