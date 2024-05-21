Jonathan Dimbleby: Terminally ill people of sound mind should have right to die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonathan Dimbleby: Terminally ill people of sound mind should have right to die

By Press Association
Jonathan Dimbleby has said terminally ill people of sound mind should have a right to an assisted death (BBC/PA)
Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby has said terminally ill people of sound mind should have a right to an assisted death, after his brother died “in a terrible physical condition” with motor neurone disease.

Scupltor Nicholas Dimbleby, who is also the brother of TV star David Dimbleby and won acclaim for statues such as that of JM Whistler on Cheyne Walk and Jimmy Hill at Coventry City FC, died in February.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Jonathan said his brother had always been a supporter of the right to assisted death.

He added: “He wanted the option and believed he should have had the option, once he was terminally ill, of sound mind as he was until the very end but in a terrible physical condition.

“He wanted the option, whether he would have taken the option I do not know.

“I found out on his behalf about Dignitas, which is what he was thinking about, at one point.

“The complexities of that, the awfulness of having to go through the procedures, the cost of it – £15,000 pounds now at least, the fact that that your loved ones if they consciously seem to be helping you in any way towards that end, are liable to criminal prosecution, there is a series of big hurdles.

“But I think the the fundamental point is, in my own view, that if you are terminally ill in the sound mind, you should have that right.

“I am acutely aware, as anyone should be of the those who are vulnerable and those who have disabilities.

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen is among other high profile advocates for assisted dying (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I greatly respect those in those situations, particularly those disability campaigners who fear that this is a slippery slope.

“I don’t think there is any need to have a slippery slope with the legislation that I think should be proposed.”

Dame Esther Rantzen and Dame Prue Leith are among the other high profile advocates for assisted dying, while actress and disability rights campaigner Liz Carr has spoken out in opposition.

Laws in the UK currently prevent people from asking for medical help to die and Carr has been a vocal opponent of assisted dying for more than a decade.

Jersey’s politicians are to vote this week on whether to establish an assisted dying service on the island.