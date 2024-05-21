Hollyoaks partners with Home Office for coercive control storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollyoaks partners with Home Office for coercive control storyline

By Press Association
Hollyoaks’ Cleo and Abe, played by Nadine Mulkerrin and Tyler Conti (Lime Pictures/PA)
Hollyoaks’ Cleo and Abe, played by Nadine Mulkerrin and Tyler Conti (Lime Pictures/PA)

Hollyoaks has partnered with the Home Office to deliver a storyline focused on coercive control.

On the British soap, Cleo McQueen, played by Nadine Mulkerrin, becomes wrapped in an abusive relationship with Abe Fielding, played by Tyler Conti, who will eventually separate her from her family, using her past eating disorders to control her.

The partnership will highlight a Government campaign called Enough which is tackling violence against women and girls.

Hollyoaks
Hollyoaks is tackling coercive contol (Lime Pictures/PA)

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a real priority for me.

“We know that controlling and coercive relationships can have a lasting and severe impact on victims.

“That’s why we made it a specific criminal offence and are making sure those convicted are monitored by the police in the same way as physically violent offenders.

“By partnering with Hollyoaks, we’re raising awareness of how to recognise these behaviours as well as empowering the public to call out abuse when they see it and safely intervene when appropriate.”

The campaign focuses on the role bystanders can play in challenging abuse, and this will be reflected in the storyline.

British Soap Awards 2019
Hollyoaks actor Nadine Mulkerrin at the British Soap Awards 2019 (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Hollyoaks says it has been working closely with the Government to integrate messaging around violence against women into its episodes.

It has also created bespoke digital and educational information that will sit on the Hollyoaks social platforms and cast members’ socials.

The Enough campaign posters, as well as beer mats, will be seen on screen at the end of May and in episodes airing at the beginning of July.

Hollyoaks previously partnered with the Home Office for the “long walk home” storyline in 2022 with character Maxine Minniver played by Nikki Sanderson, highlighting women’s safety.