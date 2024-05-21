Kit Harington embodies modern-day aristocracy in third series of Industry

British actor Kit Harington is seen embodying the modern-day aristocracy in first-look images from Industry series three.

The Game Of Thrones star, 37, has joined the drama series as Lord Henry Muck, the chief executive and founder of a green tech energy company, named Lumi, which is about to go public.

In character, Harington is pictured wearing a tailored suit while sitting in a leather armchair in an aristocratic-looking property.

Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna and Kit Harington as Henry (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO)

In another first-look photo, Lord Henry is shown having dinner in Mayfair where he tries to seduce Yasmin Kara-Hanani, played by Back To Black actress Marisa Abela.

The British aristocrat is also seen at a climate summit alongside characters Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and Anna Gearing (Elena Saurel).

The series, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, explores the world of high finances and follows a group of young bankers vying for success at the London office of the fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co.

Series three will see the young bankers tangled up in the company as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing.

At a Mayfair restaurant, Henry tells Yasmin he wants to seduce her (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO)

Returning cast members include Myha’la as Harper Stern, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing and Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane.

Harington, known for playing Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, has also starred in the historical epic Pompeii, war film Testament Of Youth and the Marvel film Eternals, as well as lending his voice to Eret in the second and third films of the How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

The actor joins Industry after a dramatic second series which saw the employees, who are no longer able to hide behind their graduate status, at the mercy of Pierpoint’s back-to-work-or-else mandate, which had the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

Industry series three will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in the year.