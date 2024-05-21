Calendar Girls’ Celia Imrie reunites with Helen Mirren for Thursday Murder Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Calendar Girls’ Celia Imrie reunites with Helen Mirren for Thursday Murder Club

By Press Association
Celia Imrie (Ian West/PA)
Celia Imrie (Ian West/PA)

Calendar Girls actress Celia Imrie has joined the cast of the crime comedy The Thursday Murder Club.

Based on the book by Pointless creator Richard Osman, the adaptation will see Imrie play former nurse Joyce Meadowcroft, who solves crimes along with other retirement residents in a sleepy English village.

Already announced is Dame Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best, an ex-spy, Sir Ben Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif and Irish actor and James Bond film series star Pierce Brosnan as former union activist Ron Ritchie.

Calendar Girls Photo Call
The original Calendar Girls (dressed in black trouser suits), and the actresses that play them in the film, from left to right; Christine Clancy, Penelope Wilton, Ros Fawcett, Angela Baker, Geraldine James, Julie Walters, Lynda Logan, Helen Mirren, Tricia Stewart, Celia Imrie and Beryl Bamforth (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Helen was also part of the ensemble cast for Calendar Girls, about a group of ordinary women who raise money for charity through a nude calendar.

Osman wrote on social media site X: “So happy to announce that our Thursday Murder Club line-up is complete.

“Alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Sir Ben Kingsley, we now have our Joyce. The one and only Celia Imrie! So thrilled!”

Brosnan previously appeared in 2018 musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, where he returned as architect Sam Carmichael and Imrie played a university vice-chancellor.

Graham Norton Show – London
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Imrie sang the Abba track When I Kissed The Teacher alongside Lily James for the movie.

The actress, 71, won an Olivier Award in 2006 for her supporting role in Acorn Antiques: The Musical!, and is also known for her television work with the late comedian Victoria Wood, including the sitcom Dinnerladies.

She has also been in the comedy film series The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The Thursday Murder Club filming is set to take place from the end of June through to September in England, according to Osman speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

Home Alone and Harry Potter film series director Chris Columbus will be directing and Osman has said he is “working on the script at the moment”.