Anya Taylor-Joy: I have a reputation for fighting for feminine rage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Anya Taylor-Joy: I have a reputation for fighting for feminine rage

By Press Association
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Ian West/PA)
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Ian West/PA)

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has said she has “developed a bit of a reputation for fighting for feminine rage”.

The actress, 28, added she is not promoting violence, but her latest role in Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa unlocked a kind of anger in her.

Taylor-Joy, who was born in the US but went to school in the UK, said she used to retreat to Hyde Park in the summer holidays to read and climb trees in response to how frustrating she found life at school.

(Jack Bridgland/ GQ)

She told British GQ: “The messaging I was getting at school was that everything about me was wrong. I think the way that I looked played into it, and then the extremes of my personality definitely played into it.

“If I loved something, I loved something. I have no chill in any regard, and that can be frightening for people, I guess.

“As a survival mechanism you learn to be self-effacing and self-deprecating. You bury yourself before anybody else does.

“What I’m coming to understand is: as long as you’re not causing anyone else harm, you have to stand your ground.”

She continued: “How do I say this? I’ve developed a bit of a reputation for fighting for feminine rage, which is a strange thing, because I’m not promoting violence – but I am promoting women being seen as people.

(Jack Bridgland/GQ)

“We have reactions that are not always dainty or unmessy.”

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the origin story of the renegade warrior played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, Taylor-Joy takes on the title role and said it unlocked something in her.

She said: “For all my championing of female rage, I’ve never been an angry person.

“For a long time the only time I ever got angry was on other people’s behalfs.

“I’ve always internalised this thing of ‘I’ve done something wrong. If you treat me badly, it’s because I am the problem’.

(Jack Bridgland/GQ)

“I’m so grateful for Furiosa, because there was a real moment where I started getting angry for myself.

“My husband was like ‘I’ve never heard you be like this’. I was like, ‘I’m glad! I’m glad that I’m angry!’ If someone steps on me now, I’m like, ‘Hey, f*** you!’ That makes me feel good.”

Last month the actress confirmed she secretly married her partner Malcolm McRae two years ago in a ceremony in New Orleans.

The Heroes Issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on June 11.