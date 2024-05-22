New portrait of Kate on Tatler cover reflects princess’s courage and dignity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New portrait of Kate on Tatler cover reflects princess’s courage and dignity

By Press Association
A photo of the Princess of Wales during the first state banquet of the King’s reign, which inspired Hannah Uzor’s portrait of Kate for Tatler (Chris Jackson/PA)
A photo of the Princess of Wales during the first state banquet of the King’s reign, which inspired Hannah Uzor’s portrait of Kate for Tatler (Chris Jackson/PA)

A new portrait honouring the courage and dignity of the Princess of Wales is to feature on the cover of Tatler magazine.

The painting by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor took inspiration from Kate’s cancer diagnosis video message to the nation.

The image also captures the princess at the first state banquet of the King’s reign.

The Tatler July 2024 cover featuring Hannah Uzor's portrait of the princess
Tatler’s July 2024 cover features Hannah Uzor’s portrait of the Princess of Wales (Hannah Uzor/Tatler/PA)

She is shown composed, standing and facing forwards in a regal, caped white Jenny Packham floor-length evening dress with sparkling detail on the shoulders, and her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot.

She wore the ensemble to the South African state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November 2022.

Her image is set against a green-blue background –  a nod to Kate’s eye colour and the experience of being in a garden and on water, reflecting the princess’s love of rowing, the artist said.

Asked whether the princess’s recent cancer diagnosis video gave her a new perspective, Uzor said: “Without a doubt. All my portraits are made up of layers of a personality, constructed from everything I can find about them.”

British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor
British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor took inspiration for the portrait from Kate’s cancer diagnosis video message (Tatler/PA)

The public address showed “a moment of dealing with something difficult, speaking from the heart, having the courage to tackle it head-on,” she said.

The artist expressed her admiration for the princess, who has stepped away from the public spotlight while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

“She has really risen up to her role – she was born for this. She carries herself with such dignity, elegance and grace,” Uzor said.

The painter, who is based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, is, like Kate, a mother of three, and added: “‘I sense with her the joy of motherhood.”

South African President State Visit to the UK
The Princess of Wales at the South African state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Uzor is the third artist to receive a commission from Tatler to paint a portrait of a member of the royal family.

She follows Sarah Knights, whose painting of the King appeared on the magazine’s July 2023 cover, and Oluwole Omofemi, whose tribute to Queen Elizabeth II graced the Platinum Jubilee issue in 2022.

The projects were inspired by England rugby star Maro Itoje and his business partner, Khalil Akar, who created The Akoje Residency Programme in collaboration with the King’s Foundation, the charity set up by Charles.

The initiative offers opportunities for African, Caribbean and diasporic artists to spend time at Dumfries House in Scotland to focus on their artistic skills.

Uzor gained prominence in 2020 with her portrait of Queen Victoria’s African goddaughter, Sara Forbes Bonetta.

It was part of a project to highlight historical figures of the African diaspora who had played a part in English history and was put on show by English Heritage.

Last week marked the unveiling of the first official portrait of the King to be completed since his coronation.

Jonathan Yeo’s striking depiction of Charles shows the monarch bathed in a dramatic red hue.

King Charles III unveils Jonathan Yeo portrait
Jonathan Yeo and the King at the unveiling of the artist’s portrait of Charles (Aaron Chown/PA)

It also features a butterfly on his shoulder – at the King’s suggestion – reflecting his love of nature and the environment, and also his metamorphosis from prince to monarch.

– The full feature in the July issue of Tatler is available via digital download and on newsstands from May 30.