KT Tunstall says she feels bad for new singers ahead of accepting Ivor honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

KT Tunstall says she feels bad for new singers ahead of accepting Ivor honour

By Press Association
KT Tunstall arrives at the Ivor Novello Awards (Lucy North/PA)
KT Tunstall arrives at the Ivor Novello Awards (Lucy North/PA)

KT Tunstall said she feels “bad” for new musicians ahead of her accepting the Ivor Novello award for outstanding song collection.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, 48, is set to be recognised at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Thursday.

She is being honoured along with Bruce Springsteen, who will make history at the awards as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

Speaking at the red carpet to the PA news agency, Tunstall said the prize was “extremely special” and she was lucky she did not have to “practice my happy loser face”.

Ivor Novello Awards 2024
KT Tunstall (Lucy North/PA)

Tunstall added: “I think it’s the most meaningful award I’ve ever had and it just feels like a massive hug, which spending 20 years really doing my best… work I’ve been able to do so it’s a wonderful, wonderful thing to happen, pretty unexpected as well.”

She added that she was “gobsmacked” when she was told by Tom Gray, who the Scottish singer had been working with on the broken record campaign to “try and make streaming a reasonable income for a writer”.

When asked about why there has not been stronger action on getting revenues from streaming music, Tunstall said: “It was very much a case of the industry just not keeping his eye on the ball, including us musicians.

“And once people get something for next to nothing, it’s extremely difficult to go backwards on that.

“I don’t know what the future looks like, but I’m certainly willing and able to be part of galvanising musicians together to try and change because, I feel so bad for new musicians, it’s next to impossible for them to make a living.”

BST Hyde Park
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (James Manning/PA)

“And at least I sort of had my hand on the till of people buying albums.

“But I really hope that legislation and Tom being at the forefront of that really helps because music… without good songs, you’ve got to have the good materials and the writers have got to be part of the renumeration of wealth around music.

“And I think we’ve learned over the last few crazy years that it’s mixing music is just magic, brings all of us together. So yeah, I love the Ivors for that. And they’re celebrating the writers.”

The event also sees British singer-songwriter Raye nominated for best album her chart-topping record My 21st Century Blues, alongside Irish singer CMAT’s Crazymad, For Me; London jazz musician Yussef Dayes’ Black Classical Music; Irish folk group Lankum’s False Lankum.

CMAT, who described herself as a “very nerdy person” that always wanted to win an Ivor Novello, told PA it was “so nuts” to be up for the prize.

“I’m not winning tonight,” she added. “I like to work for these things, I feel like if I got it on the first go, it feels a bit lucky.”

Speaking about her outfit at the Brit Awards in a black fluffy outfit, she said: “My bum is covered today, she’s away, sorry to let the people down, but you can only do one of them once a year, I’ll get the crack out again I’m sure.”

Victoria Canal’s Black Swan also picked up a nod for best song musically and lyrically after the Spanish-American singer-songwriter won The Ivors’ rising star gong last year.

Canal said that she was not “worried about winning”, as the “win” for her was performing in front of Springsteen.

“I feel fine, no matter how today goes,” she added.