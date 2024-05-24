Billie Eilish secures album number one hat-trick with Hit Me Hard And Soft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish secures album number one hat-trick with Hit Me Hard And Soft

By Press Association
Billie Eilish and Finneas with their number one awards for Hit Me Hard And Soft (Official Charts/PA)
Billie Eilish has secured a hat-trick in the UK album charts as her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, soared to number one.

The US singer-songwriter previously claimed the chart top spot with her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and in 2021 with her follow-up record Happier Than Ever.

The latest release from the 22-year-old has garnered 67,100 chart units in the last week, making it her biggest opening week in the UK so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

It also marks the second biggest opening week for any album in the UK this year, with Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department still holding on to the lead for now.

Eilish’s album, which she created with her brother and songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell, has also topped the vinyl chart – as more than one quarter of its total came from sales on wax.

Following its release last Friday, critics praised Eilish for creating “surprises around every corner” and described it as “explicit, sapphic and her best work yet”.

The singer exhibits mostly subdued vocals across the album, contrasted with track Lunch featuring a funk beat with lyrics about lust for a lesbian partner.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (Doug Peters/PA)

The song has proven popular with fans as it has soared up the UK singles chart to take the number two spot, while her track Chihiro takes seventh place and Birds Of A Feather makes it into the top 10 at number nine.

The album’s overall success has bumped Swift’s latest hit album off the top spot to number two, while Zayn Malik has taken the third spot with his new album Room Under The Stairs.

The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights has climbed up one to fourth place and Olivia Rodrigo’s second album Guts has moved up one place to number five.

Elsewhere, Sabrina Carpenter fans are still buzzing over her viral hit Espresso as it has secured a fourth consecutive week at number one.

The song was once again the most-streamed track of the week in the UK with 8.3 million streams, which has heightened speculation that it could become the “official song of the summer”.