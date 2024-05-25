Gloria Hunniford granted freedom of her Co Armagh home borough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gloria Hunniford granted freedom of her Co Armagh home borough

By Press Association
Gloria Hunniford became the first woman to be granted the freedom of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)
Gloria Hunniford became the first woman to be granted the freedom of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Television personality Gloria Hunniford has been granted the freedom of her Co Armagh home borough.

The 84-year-old from Portadown started her career in local radio in Northern Ireland in the 1970s before moving into television and becoming a household name across the UK.

Ms Hunniford has also made a significant contribution to supporting those with cancer through the Caron Keating Foundation, set up in memory of her daughter who died from breast cancer in 2004.

On Saturday, Ms Hunniford became the first woman to be granted the freedom of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough in recognition for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting and charitable work.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council conferred the Freedom of the Borough to Gloria Hunniford at the Palace Demesne in Armagh on Saturday (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Elected members, guests and cancer charities along with Ms Hunniford’s family looked on as she was presented with a scroll to commemorate the occasion.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Margaret Tinsley said they bestowed the honour with great pride “to celebrate Gloria’s connection to our community, combined with her professional achievements and the profound impact from supporting cancer patients and their families”.

Ms Hunniford said she was deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the Borough where she grew up.

“County Armagh and Portadown, my home town, has always held a very special place in my heart, and to be recognised in this way is incredibly humbling – it’s great to be home,” she said.

“I want to thank the council for considering me for this honour and arranging today’s very special event with family and friends. I look forward to continuing my work and supporting the causes close to my heart.”