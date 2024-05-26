Honorary doctorates for Patrick Kielty and former Irish president Mary Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Honorary doctorates for Patrick Kielty and former Irish president Mary Robinson

By Press Association
Patrick Kielty is to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University (Michael Chester/PA)
Comedian and TV host Patrick Kielty and former Irish president Mary Robinson are set to receive honorary doctorates from Ulster University.

Artist Oliver Jeffers and Samantha Barry from US Glamour are also among this year’s cohort being honoured to inspire the university’s graduates.

It comes during a year of celebrations marking 175 years of the Belfast School of Art at the university.

Mr Jeffers said he is proud to return to Belfast School of Art this summer for the honour.

He described the Belfast School of Art, where he once studied design for visual communication, as a facility that is “intrinsic to the city’s artistic and cultural heritage”.

“Now dividing my time between Belfast and New York, this award strengthens my connection with the place where I grew up and I am grateful to Ulster University for the honour,” he said.

“However, I do hope I’m never on a flight when they ask if there’s a doctor on board!”.

Ms Barry, originally from Co Cork and now based in New York where she is Glamour’s global editorial director for the Americas and transformed the title’s annual women of the year awards to champion diversity, is being celebrated for her achievements in journalism.

“I am delighted to have been recognised by Ulster University for my work and so excited to be visiting this summer to join the occasion with thousands of graduates as they celebrate after years of hard work and prepare to embark on their careers,” she said.

Eamonn Mallie is being recognised for his significant contribution to journalism and broadcasting, Betty Carlisle is to be recognised for her work promoting shared education and empowering women from disadvantaged and deprived areas, and Sister Nuala Kelly for her outstanding contribution to the local community after transforming St Louisa’s College in west Belfast.

Mary Robinson is being given an honorary doctorate by Ulster University (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ulster University vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said they are aiming to celebrate inspirational local people making a global impact.

“Graduation is a special time of year as we celebrate our outstanding graduates as they come together with friends and family to mark their wonderful achievements,” he said.

“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders who will go on to make a genuine difference in their communities and respective professions in the years that follow their time at Ulster University.

“With that future in mind, it is a joy to celebrate the work of those inspirational and acclaimed local faces already making a global impact, and we are thrilled to bestow these honorary doctorates.

“These individuals are leaders in their fields and demonstrate great talent, creativity and integrity.

“We hope they will be an inspiration to the whole Ulster University community.”

The honorary doctorates will be conferred during summer graduations which take place from July 1 to 9 across Belfast, Coleraine and Londonderry.