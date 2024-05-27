Bjorn Ulvaeus says it is ‘hard to grasp’ the legacy of Abba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bjorn Ulvaeus says it is ‘hard to grasp’ the legacy of Abba

By Press Association
Bjorn Ulvaeus says it is ‘hard to grasp’ the legacy of Abba (Tom Bradley)
Bjorn Ulvaeus says it is ‘hard to grasp’ the legacy of Abba (Tom Bradley)

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus has said it is “hard to grasp” the legacy that the band’s music has.

The musician was joined by bandmate Benny Andersson to reflect on the Swedish group’s lasting impact as their show Abba Voyage marked two years in London.

Avatars of Ulvaeus, Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad perform all their biggest hits to full houses in a specially made arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Abba
Svana Gisla, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Baillie Walsh and Ludvig Andersson at the Abba Arena on the second anniversary of Abba Voyage (Tom Bradley)

Ahead of the show on Monday night, the 756th since it launched, the duo answered questions from celebrity fans in the audience, including actors Dame Joanna Lumley, Matt Lucas and Rosamund Pike, as well as musicians Rick Astley and Sharleen Spiteri.

Reflecting on the band’s impact, Ulvaeus said: “It’s very very hard to grasp emotionally that we wrote these little songs and it gave rise to this and the millions of people we have touched.

“We know it’s true but it’s very hard to understand. Maybe impossible.”

Andersson added: “I’ve seen the show so many times and I think we look good up there… but I have no idea what it really is that makes people have it in them to want to listen to music that was done 50 years ago, 40 years ago, 30 years ago.”

Abba Voyage features 21 of the group’s biggest hits, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Mamma Mia, and has already been seen by two million fans.

Abba
Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson at the Abba Arena on the second anniversary of Abba Voyage (Tom Bradley)

Ulvaeus said: “Back in ’79 I don’t think we ever thought about being listened to in 10 years’ time.

“If you said something like this would happen in 50 years’ time, it would be preposterous, it just doesn’t happen.”

Despite their prolific output, the duo have never collaborated with other artists but Andersson said he would not rule it out.

Asked if they would ever work with someone like Dua Lipa or Lana Del Rey, Andersson said: “I would say I will take a look. We have been asked but never done it.”

Reflecting on their biggest successes over the course of their lives, Andersson mentioned being inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

He said: “There are a moments when you know you’ve written a good tune. It doesn’t happen often.”

Meanwhile, Ulvaeus highlighted Abba’s Eurovision victory 50 years ago with Waterloo.

He said: “It has to be said, the feeling when you realise the whole world knows about it and the possibilities and the potential.”