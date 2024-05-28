Conductor spared jail over child sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conductor spared jail over child sex offences

By Press Association
Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig has been spared jail after pleading guilty to child sex offences (Yui Mok/PA)
Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig has been spared jail after pleading guilty to child sex offences (Yui Mok/PA)

A world-renowned classical music conductor who pleaded guilty to child sex offences, including messaging someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy, has been spared jail.

Jan Latham-Koenig had admitted arranging sex acts with someone he thought was a teenager, but was in fact an undercover police officer, London’s Southwark Crown Court had heard.

On Tuesday, the 70-year-old was given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, by Judge Alexander Milne, who told him he has been “humiliated in the public eye”.

The judge also told him his successful career means that, unlike other defendants who may be “unknown before and unknown after, that is the not case for Mr Latham-Koenig”.

Jan Latham-Koenig court case
Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig was spared jail (Yui Mok/PA)

Latham-Koenig, from Belsize Park, north-west London, had previously pleaded guilty to three charges.

He was sentenced to 14 months each for attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and also arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence with a child between December 9 2023 and January 11 this year.

He was also given 10 months’ imprisonment for engaging in sexual communication with a child.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

Latham-Koenig was made an OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK-Russian cultural relations.

He has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.

The judge, who described Latham-Koenig’s actions as “deeply worrying behaviour”, told the court: “This is a gentleman of 70 years of age who has a long and distinguished cultural career behind him.

“I would give credit for the pleas and at an early stage.

“I accept that there is clear remorse on the part of the defendant and that he has suffered – effectively this would have brought his career to an end.

“He is humiliated in the public eye.”

Latham-Koenig had used a dating app to make contact with someone he knew as Jacob.

He believed Jacob was a 14-year-old boy, who was in fact an undercover police officer.

Their conversations became sexual and Latham-Koenig gave him a train ticket to Victoria station in London so they could meet but instead the conductor was arrested.

No child was physically put at risk at any stage, the court heard.

The judge said: “What is clear is that, from the latter part of last year, he entered conversations on a dating app, accepted to be frequently used by bisexual and homosexual men, to strike up conversations with a person whom he believed was Jacob, a 14-year-old boy.

“Jacob did not exist.

“He was an undercover police officer.

“The conversations were of a sexual nature on a number of occasions.

“At one stage the defendant sent Jacob a photograph of a naked penis.”

The judge noted there were discussions about keeping their conversations secret.

Latham-Koenig was “particularly concerned” that Jacob’s mother should not know about it.

Jan Latham-Koenig court case
The judge said conductor Jan Latham-Koenig had lied about his age (Yui Mok/PA)

The judge added: “He believed Jacob was gay.

“He gave Jacob a train ticket to Victoria for travel for where they were to meet.

“It is clear that the defendant in these conversations – the defendant, who is 70 – had lied about his own age.

“He said he was 49.”

The judge said that “fondling between them was discussed and there was discussion of them going further than merely talking”.

Jacob was “encouraged to delete the electronic messages and any electronic trail between them”.

The judge also said that “a gift in the form of a train ticket was provided”.

Prosecutor Bill McGivern said the contact began on a dating app before moving on to WhatsApp messages.

Mr McGivern said that at one point during the conversations: “The defendant said he was a conductor in classical music and was dying to meet someone like Jacob.”

Defence counsel Eleanor Laws said the case has had a “devastating effect” on Latham-Koenig, who has suffered “a loss of his career” which was something he “worked very hard at and was his great passion”.

He is also dealing with the “feelings of distress” and “upset” he has caused to his family and has not shown “self-pity or a lack of understand as to what needs to be addressed”, according to Ms Laws.

She added that Latham-Koenig’s friends, who say he is “kind, humble and generous with his time”, are sticking by him and he has taken “considerable steps to address his offending behaviour”, including undergoing intensive therapy.