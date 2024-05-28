Jill Halfpenny felt ‘cursed’ after the deaths of her father and partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jill Halfpenny felt ‘cursed’ after the deaths of her father and partner

By Press Association
Jill Halfpenny felt ‘cursed’ after the death of her partner and father (Prima/Nicky Johnston)
Jill Halfpenny felt ‘cursed’ after the death of her partner and father (Prima/Nicky Johnston)

Actress Jill Halfpenny has said she had a “sense of feeling cursed” following the death of her partner Matt in 2017 and after also losing her father at a young age.

The actress, who first found fame as a child star in Byker Grove and has also appeared in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Waterloo Road and won Strictly Come Dancing, has previously spoken about the death of her father Colin, who died when she was four.

In an interview in 2019, she said he had been playing football and had a heart attack. Her partner Matt died unexpectedly in 2017 after a sudden heart attack, aged just 43.

Jill Halfpenny
Jill Halfpenny on the July cover of Prima magazine (Prima/Nicky Johnston/PA)

Speaking to Prima magazine for their July issue, she said: “There was a sense of feeling cursed when Matt died after what happened to my dad.

“Like, how can that happen twice? That drove me to therapy to investigate those feelings because I thought, ‘I’m not going to live alongside that narrative’.”

Halfpenny, 48, won the second series of Strictly with dance partner Darren Bennett in 2004.

Her other TV credits include Channel 5’s The Cuckoo and she has had roles in West End shows Calendar Girls and Legally Blonde.

On how grief has affected her, she told Prima: “I had a lot of unprocessed grief as a child after my dad died.

Jill Halfpenny
Actress Jill Halfpenny (Prima/Nicky Johnston/PA)

“It manifested itself in anger, shame – all different emotions. I was in my 20s when I realised a lot of my behaviour was down to this unprocessed grief.

“I got divorced, I stopped drinking alcohol and then it all seemed so clear – the jigsaw pieces fit.”

Her book, A Life Reimagined: My Journey Of Hope In The Midst Of Loss, will be published on June 20.

“There’s this notion that grief shouldn’t be talked about because it will be upsetting. But I need to talk about it; I want Matt in the room with me. I want to keep him alive in my mind,” she said of her new book about grief.

“Grief has made me a better person. Processing the grief has softened me and I’ve become less judgemental about myself. I am my own worst critic, but I have got better.”

The July 2024 issue of Prima is now on sale.