Jeremy Vine to debut new murder mystery novel

British broadcaster Jeremy Vine has written his first murder mystery novel as part of an upcoming series.

Murder On Line One, set for publication in April 2025, will kick off a new crime series set in a local radio station in Sidmouth, Devon.

As a young boy, Vine said he had an “obsession” with Dame Agatha Christie and had read all 66 of her detective novels by the age of 18.

Jeremy Vine said he had read all 66 Dame Agatha Christie books by the age of 18 (Angus McBean/PA)

“I am delighted to be joining Harper Collins to tell my stories of murder and intrigue in deepest Devon,” Vine said.

“I just hope my hero, the constantly-under-the-threat-of-being-sacked-from-his-radio-station Edward Temmis, would have passed muster with my other hero, Agatha Christie.

“She has inspired me since I first read her at 11, I don’t know why I waited 47 years to dive into the world she created in my mind.”

The first book will follow late night radio talk show host Edward Temmis as he meets Stevie, a young woman whose grandmother was a devoted listener but recently died in suspicious circumstances.

He will realise she was not the only listener who has been targeted.

Martha Ashby, publishing director at Harper Fiction, has bought the first two novels from Vine, it was announced.

“Jeremy’s book has it all – a clever, funny, characterful murder mystery with a great sense of humour and remarkable emotional depth,” she said.

“Drawn from his extensive knowledge of local and national radio, and with a hugely authentic voice, Jeremy takes us on a journey into darkness, secrets, passion and crime with humour and a light touch.”

Vine follows in the footsteps of fellow broadcaster Richard Osman, whose Thursday Murder Club book series is in the process of becoming adapted for the screen – starring Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Celia Imrie.