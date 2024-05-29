Jeremy Vine to debut new murder mystery novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Vine to debut new murder mystery novel

By Press Association
Jeremy Vine to debut new murder mystery novel (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Vine to debut new murder mystery novel (Ian West/PA)

British broadcaster Jeremy Vine has written his first murder mystery novel as part of an upcoming series.

Murder On Line One, set for publication in April 2025, will kick off a new crime series set in a local radio station in Sidmouth, Devon.

As a young boy, Vine said he had an “obsession” with Dame Agatha Christie and had read all 66 of her detective novels by the age of 18.

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival
Jeremy Vine said he had read all 66 Dame Agatha Christie books by the age of 18 (Angus McBean/PA)

“I am delighted to be joining Harper Collins to tell my stories of murder and intrigue in deepest Devon,” Vine said.

“I just hope my hero, the constantly-under-the-threat-of-being-sacked-from-his-radio-station Edward Temmis, would have passed muster with my other hero, Agatha Christie.

“She has inspired me since I first read her at 11, I don’t know why I waited 47 years to dive into the world she created in my mind.”

The first book will follow late night radio talk show host Edward Temmis as he meets Stevie, a young woman whose grandmother was a devoted listener but recently died in suspicious circumstances.

He will realise she was not the only listener who has been targeted.

Martha Ashby, publishing director at Harper Fiction, has bought the first two novels from Vine, it was announced.

“Jeremy’s book has it all – a clever, funny, characterful murder mystery with a great sense of humour and remarkable emotional depth,” she said.

“Drawn from his extensive knowledge of local and national radio, and with a hugely authentic voice, Jeremy takes us on a journey into darkness, secrets, passion and crime with humour and a light touch.”

Vine follows in the footsteps of fellow broadcaster Richard Osman, whose Thursday Murder Club book series is in the process of becoming adapted for the screen – starring Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Celia Imrie.