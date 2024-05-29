Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause to join Neighbours as series guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause to join Neighbours as series guest

By Press Association
Chrishell Stause stars in Selling Sunset (Alamy/PA)
Chrishell Stause stars in Selling Sunset (Alamy/PA)

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is joining Australian soap opera Neighbours as a series guest, it has been announced.

The US actress and reality TV star, known for starring in the Netflix show which follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles, will begin filming Down Under in July.

She will play Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset (Netflix)

“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show,” Stause, 42, said.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry.

“They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Before her estate agent days, Stause starred in a number of US soap operas including as Amanda Dillon in All My Children, Jordan Ridgeway in Days Of Our Lives, and Bethany Bryant in The Young And The Restless.

Her role in Days Of Our Lives earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding guest performer in a drama series.

She also competed on Dancing With The Stars in 2020.

Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause previously appeared on Dancing With The Stars (ABC/Laretta Houston/PA)

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours.

“We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.

“Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

The soap opera follows the lives of residents in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

In 2022, the show was cancelled by Channel 5 after it failed to secure new funding.

A few months after what was meant to be it final episode, the long-running soap was revived by streaming site Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle.

Neighbours is available exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US.