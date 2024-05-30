Kerry Katona says drugs became her ‘best friend’ as she discusses nose surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Kerry Katona says drugs became her ‘best friend’ as she discusses nose surgery

By Press Association
Kerry Katona (Hollie Adams/PA)
Kerry Katona (Hollie Adams/PA)

Kerry Katona has said cocaine became her “best friend” when she was struggling as she opened up about her recent reconstructive nose surgery which repaired holes created by drug abuse.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 43, revealed her mother introduced her to drugs when she was a teenager by telling her speed was sherbet.

She has now been clean for 14 years and says she “can’t sit with regret” or “hatred” about the past.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she said: “It started with my second marriage, my first marriage crumbled, I moved back over to England and if you lie down with dogs you get fleas.

“I think cocaine kind of became my crutch, it was my best friend, it gave me the support I needed when I needed it.”

The singer explained she could go months without taking drugs, but whenever she started she would binge for a period.

Reflecting on how she started taking drugs aged 14, she said her mother would give her speed, telling her it was sherbet.

She added: “My mum wasn’t very well and it is what it is. It’s happened. I can’t sit with regret, I can’t sit with hatred. I have to accept people for who they are.

“For a very long time, I lived in a pity party. ‘Poor me, the world owes me a favour. It’s everyone else’s fault but mine’.

“But I have to hold my hands up, I have to take responsibility, let it go because otherwise, (its) like being in a rocking chair, going back and forth.”

National Television Awards 2012 – Arrivals – London
Kerry Katona (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Due to the drug use, a hole began to appear in her septum, which she said she aggravated as a form of “self-harm”.

Opening up about her recent surgery to fix the issue, Katona said: “My nose was collapsing at the front and as you grow older, your ears and your nose get bigger.

“So mine was changing shape because of the passings and the way I still used to blow my nose so they have taken cartilage from my rib to bring it back up and put my old nose how it used to be.”

The mother-of-five also revealed she showed her 10-year-old daughter the hole before she had surgery as she wanted to tell her about it rather than her reading about it in the media.

“Parents buy magazines and I’d rather my children hear it from me and know what I have been through”, she said.

“There’s no burying children’s heads in the sand and trying to protect them, the internet is everywhere. I’m there friend and hopefully I put them off for life.”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 & ITVX.