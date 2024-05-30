Jack Dee and Babatunde Aleshe to compete in 18th series of Taskmaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jack Dee and Babatunde Aleshe to compete in 18th series of Taskmaster

By Press Association
Babatunde Aleshe (Danny Lawson/PA)
Babatunde Aleshe (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stand up Jack Dee and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’s Babatunde Aleshe are among the comedians taking on the latest series of Taskmaster.

The comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4, sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies.

National Comedy Awards 2023 – London
Jack Dee (Ian West/PA)

Lead Balloon star Dee, and Aleshe, who appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his friend Mo Gilligan, will compete against podcaster Andy Zaltzman, Starstruck actress Emma Sidi and Trip Hazard star Rosie Jones for the 18th series of the show.

The show was originally created by comedian and musician Alex Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Royal Variety Performance 2023
Rosie Jones (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Horne, who takes on the role of an assistant in the show to The Inbetweeners actor Davies, has seen Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring crowned champions.

It first aired on UKTV’s Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019 and the format has been sold around the world.

It was recently confirmed that Taskmaster: The Live Experience will launch in September at Dock X in London’s Canada Water.

The experience will give fans the chance to step into the shoes of their favourite comedians and enter the famous Taskmaster House, featuring the the lab, living room, shed and other recognisable locations.

This summer will also see the launch of the new Taskmaster VR Game, released on Meta Quest and SteamVR.