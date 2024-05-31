Ready For It? Liverpool to launch special trail for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ready For It? Liverpool to launch special trail for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

By Press Association
(Jack Ehlen/Liverpool City Council/PA)
(Jack Ehlen/Liverpool City Council/PA)

A seven-foot butterfly installation, a regal throne and themed murals are among the special artworks being installed in Liverpool in celebration of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arriving in the city.

The team that helped deliver the outdoor theatrics at Eurovision 2023 has created the experience designed to entertain the more than 150,000 Swifties who will descend on the city when the pop superstar’s marathon tour comes to Anfield Stadium from June 13-15.

Dubbed the Taylor Town Trail, it will feature 11 art installations which are inspired by the studio albums from her back catalogue.

V&A to recruit a Taylor Swift superfan
The Taylor Town Trail will feature 11 art installations (Liverpool City Council/PA)

Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team partnered with creative social enterprise Make CIC and a host of artists and makers from across the region to curate the installations.

The trail forms part of the city’s Liverpool Loves campaign, which aims for the city to come together for the gigs.

Liverpool City Council’s director for culture, Claire McColgan, said: “The Taylor Town Trail is going to put Swifties in pure pop heaven. And even if you haven’t got a ticket to one of the concerts, it’s just going to be an unforgettable experience.

“As everyone saw with Eurovision last year, Liverpool knows how to embrace an event and transform it into something else entirely. We scousify and then let it fly.”

She also thanked the artists and teams who have created the experience as she reflected on the boost to the city’s economy.

Ms McColgan added: “This is all about using that Team Liverpool approach which works so well and has a tangible impact when it comes to boosting the local economy and supporting local businesses.

“Even though Taylor may only be in town for a matter of days, we hope the sector feels the impact for months to come.”

The Taylor Town Trail will run from June 8-16.