Mandy Moore announces baby news: The third in our own big three coming soon

American actress and singer Mandy Moore has announced she is expecting her third child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us actress, 40, revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of her sons August and Oscar wearing white tops which said “big” and “middle”.

Moore also confirmed she was having a girl as she said she “can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister”.

Alongside the picture, she also wrote: “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon.”

Her caption is in reference to her hit drama series This Is Us in which her and Milo Ventimiglia’s characters, Rebecca and Jack Pearson, have three children – two boys and a girl.

The trio of siblings were referred to as the “big three” during the show’s six-season run on NBC from 2016 to 2022.

Friends and famous faces were among those to offer their congratulations including US actress Chrissy Metz who played her on-screen daughter in This Is Us.

Metz wrote: “Mannnnndyyyyyy!!! Awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!! Congratulations!!!”

She played Kate Pearson while Justin Hartley and Sterling K Brown played her brothers Kevin and Randall.

Actress Claire Holt who starred opposite Moore in horror film 47 Meters Down, also added: “OMG congrats!!!!!!!! 3 is the best.”

Moore and Goldsmith married in 2018 and welcomed their first son August, nicknamed Gus, in February 2021, and their second son Oscar, nicknamed Ozzie, in October 2022.

The actress found fame as a former teenage pop star and is now best known for her role in TV drama This Is Us as well as voicing Rapunzel in the Disney animated musical Tangled.