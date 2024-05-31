Comedian who embraces tics has made the final of Britain’s Got Talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian who embraces tics has made the final of Britain’s Got Talent

By Press Association
Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent (Aaron Chown/PA)
A comedian with autism has won a place in the final of Britain’s Got Talent after embracing his tics during his routine.

Teaching assistant Alex Mitchell, who was diagnosed with neurological condition a year ago, won over the judges and the voting public following his stand-up act which saw him poke fun at his autism and his tics.

“If me being here tonight proves anything, if you’ve ever felt slightly written off, slightly like you don’t fit, like the world doesn’t have a place for you – tonight you are seen and you are valid,” he told the audience.

“Love will always win,” the Leeds-based comedian added.

Magician Trixy, who works as a traffic light engineer from south London, also won a spot in the final after wowing the judges with his performance which included mathematics and 2023 Britain’s Got Talent contestant “naked man” Tonikaku.

The last semi-final show saw a live performance from judge Alesha Dixon.

She performed a mash-up of tracks including Scandalous from her former girl band Mis-Teeq, her 2008 solo hit The Boy Does Nothing and her new song titled Ransom – her first track in nine years.

The judges also confirmed they will also be choosing a wildcard act to be brought back for the final, which will be revealed during Sunday’s show.

“I think that after the show tonight we’re going to sit and have a huge argument,” judge Simon Cowell said of choosing the wildcard act.

The final will see the two acts joined by choir Northants Sing Out; Ghanian dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa; singer Sydnie Christmas, singing impressionist Mike Woodhams, Japanese skipping group Haribow, magician Jack Rhodes, South African opera singer Innocent Masuku and South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe.

The Britain’s Got Talent live final will air on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.