Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ashley Cain shares video revealing physical toll of ‘extremely tough’ Ultraman

By Press Association
Former footballer Ashley Cain is undertaking a challenge he calls the Ultraman 2024 (Ashley Cain/PA)
Former footballer Ashley Cain has shared a video revealing the physical toll of his “extremely tough” Ultraman challenge.

The 33-year-old is travelling from Land’s End to John O’Groats three times – running the entire distance north before cycling back to the bottom of England and then kayaking back to the top of the Scottish coast – in a journey of almost 3,000 miles.

The ex-reality TV star has been keeping an online diary of his challenge, dubbed the Ultraman 2024, which he is completing in honour of his daughter Azaylia, who died of cancer in 2021.

A video montage shared to his Instagram account on Saturday shows Cain’s foot, bloodied and bandaged, with one of his toenails peeling off.

In another clip, a pus-like substance oozes from a different toe.

Cain said his feet, stress fractures and other injuries including tears are now “getting a chance to heal” during the cycling part of his journey.

He added: “Trying to grind out over 100 miles a day through all conditions with a completely exhausted mind and body is extremely tough and quite emotionally challenging. But guess what, we keep it moving!

“I have now ran from the very bottom of England to the very top of Scotland. Then jumped on my bike and cycled from the top of Scotland, crossing the Scottish border yesterday back to the top of England. All in just 38 days.

“I now have five more days before reaching the very bottom of England before I jump in the kayak to make the whole journey again battling the elemental forces of the sea.

“Without pain, without sacrifice, we would have nothing. We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.”

Cain said he has raised £82,635 so far for The Azaylia Foundation – a charity he co-founded and named after his eight-month-old daughter, who had leukaemia.

His Ultraman challenge began on April 24, marking the third anniversary of Azaylia’s death, and he hopes his feat will create a legacy for his daughter and raise money for childhood cancer research.