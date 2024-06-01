Duncan James to miss Hits Radio Live after being ‘rushed’ to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan James to miss Hits Radio Live after being ‘rushed’ to hospital

By Press Association
Duncan James has said he will miss Hits Radio Live (Ian West/PA)
Duncan James has said he will miss Hits Radio Live (Ian West/PA)

Blue band member Duncan James has said he will miss Hits Radio Live after he was “rushed” to hospital on Friday to have “a correction of a procedure”.

The pop group will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this evening without James, 46, who said he was “gutted” to also be missing the Foodies Festival in St Albans.

In a video to Instagram, the former Hollyoaks star said: “Quick update. Some of you may or may not know.

“I had to go into hospital yesterday, I was admitted to have a correction of a procedure that happened two weeks ago that went a little bit wrong.

“So I was rushed in and I had it all fixed, I was kept in overnight and I’m just waiting to find out if I can go home today. Fingers crossed.

“However, it does mean that I won’t be able to attend the Foodies Festival today or the Hits Radio Live in Liverpool, which I’m gutted about because I really wanted to do that, but the doctors have told me I need to rest up. I need to heal. I need to make sure that everything is good where it should be good.

“So I just want to say I’m sorry if I’ve let anyone down. I am on the mend. I am getting better and I will keep you all updated.”

Blue – London Palladium
Boy band Blue perform on stage for their Greatest Hits Tour, at the London Palladium in April (Ian West/PA)

He added that the rest of the group will “do a sterling job and smash it out the park today”.

The Hits Radio Live concert starts at 7pm and its line-up also features Becky Hill, Craig David, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and Caity Baser.

Blue – James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe, and Antony Costa – were also Saturday headliners at the Foodies Festival earlier on in the afternoon. The event is travelling to cities including Bath, Edinburgh and Oxford this summer.

In April the pop group, who rose to fame in the noughties with hits including All Rise and One Love, performed at the London Palladium as part of their Greatest Hits tour.