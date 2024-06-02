Toby Jones: I got to play a ‘hero’ in drama about Post Office Horizon scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toby Jones: I got to play a ‘hero’ in drama about Post Office Horizon scandal

By Press Association
Toby Jones described Alan Bates as a ‘hero’ (Suzan Moore/PA)
Toby Jones described Alan Bates as a 'hero' (Suzan Moore/PA)

British actor Toby Jones has said he got to “play a hero” in the ITV drama series about the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Jones, 57, played Alan Bates, a former subpostmaster who has been leading the campaign for justice for the hundreds of subpostmasters and subpostmistresses who were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system, and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015.

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which aired at the beginning of the year, pushed what has been called the largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history up the news agenda for weeks.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Alan Bates addresses the media after former Post Office boss Paula Vennells gave evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry in May (Yui Mok/PA)

Reflecting on the series, Jones told Hay Festival: “I get to play a hero. Really, someone who I think of as a hero. Someone in the culture who just doesn’t seem to be subject to the same forces that we all are.

“He can’t be bought. He’s asked to open Glastonbury. ‘No, thank you’. He’s asked to do these things, he doesn’t want to do any of that. He says, ‘I’ve got work to do’, which is to get that stuff done.

“He’s a hero and he doesn’t want any honours until he’s finished the job. And these are values that, I’m not going to say I grew up with, but I sort of remember being lectured about. About duty and about following things through.

“These are very, very unfashionable things that maybe stand in stark contrast with what we’ve been living with in government for some time.”

Jones could not put his finger on what exactly has made the show so successful but said “there’s a feeling of disempowerment” in the country at the moment.

“I think that there’s something in the country at the moment. There’s a feeling of disempowerment”, he said.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Toby Jones attends the 50th annual Broadcasting Press Guild awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“There’s a feeling of outrage, justly, and the story is told very clearly, and it’s by no means obvious. Computer software malfunction is not an obvious thing to make a drama about.”

Jones also spoke about what it was like to attend a screening of the drama attended by some of the subpostmasters and subpostmistresses.

He said: “It became clear after about 10 minutes that people were sobbing in the screening, so you had press, you had subpostmasters sobbing, you had cast members looking around and you had me in the background.

“And that’s our contribution, is that afterwards the subpostmasters said ‘That was evidence of what it was like’.”

He added: “They have this extraordinary dignity, considering 20 years of living in a Hitchcockian nightmare.

“They have this incredible humble modest humility.”

In May, former Post Office boss Paula Vennells broke her almost decade-long silence on the Horizon scandal as she was quizzed over the course of three days at an inquiry.