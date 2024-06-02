Singer Sydnie Christmas crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Singer Sydnie Christmas crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024

By Press Association
Britain’s Got Talent’s Ant McPartlin, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly (Peter Byrne/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent’s Ant McPartlin, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly (Peter Byrne/PA)

Singer Sydnie Christmas has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2024.

The singer from Kent, who dreams of performing on the West End stage, burst into tears as presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed she had scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Christmas, who won with a showstopping performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, said: “I don’t know what to say, I cannot believe the amount of love that I’ve felt.

“I am overwhelmed with love and it’s the most amazing thing and I wish every person in this room feels the way I do with this love, it’s amazing, thank you so much.”

Nuclear engineer-turned-magician Jack Rhodes, who put on a “lie detector” hat during his routine, was told by head judge Simon Cowell that he had a shot at winning, but ended up as this year’s runner-up.

In third place were Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa, who were told the “entire audience” had fallen in love with them after their high-octane dance performance.

They performed to a medley of songs, which included popular Afrobeats track Antenna by Fuse ODG.

The final, which came after a week of five live semi-finals, also saw performances from the likes of magician Trixy, Taekwondo troupe Ssaulabi, teaching assistant and comedian Alex Mitchell, choir Northants Sings Out, and Japanese skipping group Haribow.

A wildcard act was also introduced into the live final and revealed to be dancing dog act The Trickstars.

During the show comedian and teaching assistant Mitchell paid tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow, calling him a “hero”.

Leeds Rhinos, the former club of Burrow, who was known for raising awareness of motor neurone disease after his own diagnosis, announced his death, at the age of 41, on Sunday.

Mitchell said: “About an hour ago, before I came on stage, I got the sad news and it’d be remiss of me not to mention it.

“I know they won’t be watching, but to the family of Rob Burrow – he is a hero.”

Judge Alesha Dixon said she felt she was “in the presence of greatness” following a showstopping performance of Puccini’s aria Nessun Dorma by operatic tenor Innocent Masuku.

She also told soulful choir Northants Sings Out, led by Gareth Fuller, that they provided “the best party”.

In another performance, teacher Mike Woodhams sang impressions in a medley of songs by artists including David Bowie, Britney Spears, Kate Bush and Sir Elton John.

The judges were left open-mouthed with a trick from magician Trixy which culminated in the reveal of Peter Andre, hidden behind a playing card on stage.

Christmas was the last act to perform and Bruno Tonioli told her she had taken his breath away while Amanda Holden called her “utterly spellbinding”.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won the prize with his high-vis inspired routines.